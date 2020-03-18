Pre harvest Equipment Market Development, Market Trends, Key Factors, Segmentation and Forecast To 2024
This Pre – harvest Equipment Market report is a unique tool to understand and comprehend information and data associated with Global Pre – harvest Equipment Market. It also includes Market Dynamics, Estimation, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis of year 2013 to year 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024 associated with Global Pre – harvest Equipment Market. The report shall help those who are willing to develop strong business acumen in relevance with Pre-Harvest Equipment market in order to smarter decisions.
Key Insights:
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis
- Some major players in market
Growth drivers:
Following factors are considered as growth drivers for Global Pre-harvest Equipment Market.
- Increase in the agriculture farming
- Rise in population around the planet
- Technological developments
- High adoption of mechanical pre-harvesting processes
Growth restraints:
- High cost associated with equipment
- Lack of awareness
- Presence of huge number of small and fragmented land holders
Global Pre – harvest Equipment Market is segmented into different categories based on equipment and geographies. Segmentation for Global market is as following:
Equipment based segmentation:
- Primary Tillage Equipment
- Secondary Tillage Equipment
- Planting Equipment
- Irrigation Equipment
- Crop Protection and Fertilizers Equipment
- Others
Geographical segmentation:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
This report shares insightful data associated with competitive analysis for year 2013 to 2017 as well.
Global Pre – harvest Equipment Market has some key players operating across the regions. They are as following:
- Deere & Company (U.S.)
- AGCO Corp (U.S.)
- CNH Global (CNH Industrial) (Netherlands)
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)
- Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.)
- Kubota Corporation (Japan)
- Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Bucher Industries (Switzerland)