Recent Research on Hair Care Market and its detail analysis and also Key elements for its future market growth studied in New Research

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Hair Care” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

L’Oreal and Natura Cosmeticos SA signed an agreement for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura

April 2017: After 9 years of research in collaboration with the Mechanobiology Institute, Singapore (MBI) and the Institute of Medical Biology (IMB) in Singapore, the Institut Langevin and the Denis Diderot University in Paris, L’Oreal’s Research & Innovation launched a first ever skin device based on mechanobiology discoveries – a unique massage head with anti-aging effects on wrinkles and the contours of the face, lips and neck.

October 2016: L’Oreal and Poietis signed an exclusive research partnership to develop bio-printing of hair. The company announced that it successfully reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 56% against a 2005 baseline, even while increasing production by 26% over the same period. The laser-assisted bioprinting technology developed by Poietis to produce biological tissue can position cells in 3D with extremely high cellular resolution (on the order of ten microns) and cellular viability (over 95%). This unique bioprinting technology involves successively layering micro-drops of bioinks using a quick scan by a laser beam.

Growing hair and scalp problems to drive the growth in the market

Factors such as growing hair and scalp problems, growing demand for hair color products due to the increase in aged population, growing air pollution, and increasing hair-related problems attached with technological innovation in product manufacturing are some factors that are driving the growth of hair care market. Furthermore, advertising campaigns of hair care products, growing number of fashion conscious consumers, and high perception of salon services across the world are also boosting the market growth. Besides, changing grooming pattern, increasing expenditure on beauty and personal care products among male and female consumers are also increasing the market growth. Moverover, rising popularity of herbal hair care products, is also fuelling the growth of this market.

Additionally, growing consumer’s consciousness regarding hair care, attractive packaging, and shifting consumers preference are fueling the demand for this market. Several trends observed in the hair care market are rising popularity of hair care treatments such as hair spa, growing number of new product launches, and growing focus on personal grooming are some of the latest trends for global hair care market. However, high cost of hair care products are some of the restraining factors effecting the growth for global hair care market.

North America anticipated to be the largest market for hair care region

North America anticipated to be the largest market for hair care region followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In U.S factors such as growing annual expenditure on hair care products such as shampoo, oil and conditioner, increasing fashion consciousness consumers and shifting towards styling products, and attractive packaging is estimated to boost the market growth in this country. Moreover, Europe region is driven by factors such as large multinational companies focusing on providing superior quality hair care products, and growing hair related problems among consumers. In addition to this, factors responsible for the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region is due to improvement in living standards, increasing hygiene consciousness, presence of huge population base and increase in variation for hair care products.

The major key players in Hair Care Market are Johnson & Johns, Amway, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, L’Oreal Group, Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., NaturaCosmeticos SA, Kao Corporation and Church & Dwight Co Inc.

