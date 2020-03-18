Recent Study Says That Mobile Imaging Services Market Will Make a Huge Impact in near Future in International Market!!

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Mobile Imaging Services” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Alliance HealthCare Services Announced Stock Purchase Agreement with e+CancerCare

January 2018, Alliance HealthCare Services, a leading national provider of outsourced healthcare services, and owner Tahoe Investment Group announced a definitive merger agreement that has been executed to acquire e+CancerCare, a leading provider of cancer care services in the U.S., from Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. With 24 locations in 10 states, e+ has joined Alliance Oncology, a division of Alliance HealthCare Services, upon completion of the transaction. Together, the organizations has to operate 60 cancer care centers across the U.S. focused on diagnosing, staging and treating cancer. Services the organizations deliver include radiation oncology and related therapies, medical oncology and chemotherapy services, and PET/CT imaging in partnership with leading academic medical centers, health systems and physicians.

Growth in improvement in digitalization to promote growth in the Mobile Imaging Services market over 2018 to 2024

Demand for mobile imaging services is mainly driven by an upsurge in the frequency of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, endocrinal disorders, cancer, neurological and lung disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. Furthermore, increase risk of diseases such as musculoskeletal disorders, neural disorders and heart diseases among aged populations due to the extended lifespan of individuals, weak immune system and body strength also to drive the growth of mobile imaging services. Additionally, factors such as growth in consumption of alcohol, inactive lifestyle, smoking and unhealthy eating habits among individuals result in aforementioned diseases which in turn, drives the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

Numerous advantages of mobile imaging systems such as low cost and flexibility, increasing consciousness of mobile imaging services, growth in improvement in digitalization and remote monitoring are estimated to boost the market growth. Increase adoption of mobile imaging services in private and government for modernization of healthcare infrastructure also to boost the market growth. The growing acceptance of mobile imaging units in hospitals is projected to generate beneficial opportunities in upcoming years. On the other hand, the necessity of frequent maintenance for mobile imaging modalities is hampering the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

North America has led the Mobile Imaging Services market growth

North America has led the market growth followed by Europe. The growth in the North America region is due to aggressive growth in remote patient monitoring which is contributing towards the growth of these markets. The U.S. is the largest mobile imaging services market, worldwide. Furthermore, these services offer accessibility by reducing the waiting time of patients and this has boosted the market growth in this region.

The major key players in Mobile Imaging Services Market are VanScan Ltd, InHealth Group, Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Imaging On Site, Inc., Shared Imaging LLC, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Axiom Mobile Imaging, Accurate Imaging, Inc. and DMS Health Technologies, Inc.

