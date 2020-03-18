Reciprocating Compressor Market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2024

There are numerous players competing in the Russia reciprocating compressor market, with Kobelco Compressors Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, and General Electric (Oil & Gas) Co. at the top of the list. Other key contributors to the growth of the reciprocating compressor market include Dresser Rand Group Inc., Howden Group Ltd., Leobersdorfer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co.KG, Burckhardt Compression AG, Neuman & Esser Group, KwangShin Machinery Co. Ltd., BORSIG ZM Compression GmbH, Ariel Corporation, and SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has found that a number of these companies have been focused on strategic alliance as their go-to growth plan. Atlas Copco, one of the most prominent names in the reciprocating compressors market in Russia, acquired at least three companies in the first seven months of 2016 alone: FIAC, an Italian manufacturer of compressors and allied equipment, in January; Schneider Druckluft GmbH, a German manufacturer of compressed air solutions, in June; and Roxel Rental AS, a Norwegian supplier of drilling and well products and solutions, in July.

“Atlas Copco, through these acquisitions, has managed to strengthen the company’s position in offshore markets, which has also benefited its operations and presence in Russia,” the lead author of the TMR study states. “The acquisitions have also enabled Atlas Copco to expand its product portfolio as well as expertise within the compressors segment.”

Government Support Programs for Investors Act as a Positive Trend

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has set down a number of rules and regulations that have had a significant impact on the reciprocating compressors market,” the lead author reports. For instance, the European Union, the U.S. Commerce Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security restricts the use of U.S.-origin energy exploration or production equipment as well as technology for subsea applications in the Russia oil and gas industry. This includes the prohibition of compressors. This has strengthened the presence of local manufacturers of reciprocating compressors.

In addition to this, the Russian government has introduced several support programs for investors that have empowered subsea applications in the country. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for reciprocating compressors, among other industrial equipment.

Local manufacturers of reciprocating compressors in Russia have, in the past, faced numerous hurdles owing to the lack of sustainability to cope up with international standards and quality benchmarks. A number of them have, therefore, pinned their hopes on the global advancement of technology and innovation and the development of maintenance-free compressors with greater efficiency.

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) will bring to Russia the benefits of these technological advancements and augment the output efficiency of the reciprocating compressors market in Russia,” the TMR analyst predicts.