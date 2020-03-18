Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metal. Scrap metals are primarily collected from discarded automotive components, construction materials, electronic devices, electrical goods, etc. Ferrous, non-ferrous, and precious metals are key product types of the global recycled metal market. Ferrous metals include iron and steel. Non-ferrous metals include aluminum, copper, zinc, nickel, and lead. Precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium are also recycled.

Recycled metal can be used in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, shipbuilding, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, household appliances, packaging, and power transmission. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are the widely used metals in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging. Aluminum, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, titanium, cobalt, and chromium are the commonly used non-ferrous metals. Precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium are the other metals that are recycled. Precious metals are recycled in lower amounts as they are costlier compared to ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Primary production of metals entails extraction of metals from metal ores, where a large amount of energy is required for the extraction process. Secondary production involves the preparation of metals from scrap collection. The nature of products being considered for recycled metals plays an important role in the recycled metal market. The metal scrap stock that is used for recycled metal needs to undergo several processing steps. Therefore, selection and collection of scrap is a major challenge faced by the recycled metal industry. Cars and consumer electronic goods are a major source of recycled metal. Developed countries in Europe have implemented stringent laws regarding the end-of-lifecycle vehicles. Awareness about the recycling of old products is high among consumers and producers of automotive and electronics. This facilitates easy collection of scrap metal that is ready to be used for recycling purposes.

Manufacturers are shifting toward the production of metals through recycling due to the increase in awareness about energy conservation. Major producers of metals are focusing on lowering their environmental footprint by adopting advanced energy management systems. Players in the metal industry have also implemented energy-efficient production processes. This helps reduce the cost of production. Producers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals have started producing metals from scrap through the recycling process in order to strengthen environmental sustainability. Recycled metal is projected to help industry players achieve their sustainability goals in the near future. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the recycled metal market in the next few years.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for recycled metal at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global recycled metal market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for recycled metal during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the recycled metal market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global recycled metal market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the recycled metal market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global recycled metal market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for recycled metal in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global recycled metal market. Key players profiled in the global recycled metal market include Sims Metal Management Ltd., European Recycled Metal, OmniSource Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., and Nucor Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, financial details, etc.

The report provides the estimated market size of recycled metal for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global size of the recycled metal market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on metal, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each grade and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares of the recycled metal market from 2017 to 2026 at the global as well as regional level in terms of metal and end-user segments

It also provides detailed country level analysis and forecast for key countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa) and the rest of the area in each region with respect to different segments

It includes detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and value chain analysis. These comprise integration among market players along with identification of potential key customers of recycled metal.

The report further analyzes various market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

It comprises detailed pricing analysis with respect to various metals and regions. It includes regional level production output scenario in the recycled metal market.

Competition landscape covers key companies, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, and competition matrix of key players

