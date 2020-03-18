Rodenticide Market Analysis By SWOT, Investment, Future Growth And Major Key Players 2019 To 2025

Global Rodenticide Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.



Global Rodenticide market size will increase to 1170 Million US$ by 2025, from 1020 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rodenticide. Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.

The Rodenticides industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers (production 100 MT grade) in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Asia and South American the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and South America. In Asia, transnational companies, like UPL, are taking a leading share in this area.

UPL, Basf, Liphatech, Bayer Cropscience, Senestech, Marusan Pharma Biotech, Syngenta, JT Eaton, Neogen Corporation, PelGar International, Brazil Quimica, Impex Europa, TEIKOKU SEIYAKU, Pulangke, SANLI

By Killing Rats Effect of Speed

Acute Rodenticides

Chronic Rodenticides

Anticoagulants Rodenticides

Non-anticoagulants Rodenticides

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

