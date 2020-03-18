Salad Dressing Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Dressings can include a wide variety of things, including fresh herbs, pickled vegetables or relish, fermented foods like vinegar or soy sauce, nuts, and dried or fresh fruit. Other condiments, such as salad cream or ketchup, can also be included, as can spicy additions, like chilies, and sweet ones, such as sugar and molasses. Many cultures have a specific dressing in common usage, such as the blend of yogurt, dill, cucumber, and lemon juice used in the Mediterranean to dress simple salads, or the vinaigrette,

Currently, some companies in the world can produce dressings, mainly concentrating in China, Europe, North America, Japan and India. The main market players are Nestle, KraftHeinz Company, Unilever, Kewpie and Mizkan etc. The production of dressings increased from 16553 K MT in 2011 to 20454 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.43%. Global dressings capacity utilization rate remained at around 81.75% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many kinds of dressings, such as salad dressing, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, cocktail sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, chili sauce, worcestershire sauce, specialty sauces (e.g., hoisin sauce), and vinegars. With the rapid development of economic, more and more people focus on the food culture, dressings have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for dressings is tomato, egg, leaf mustard, fish, pepper, corn, apple, sesame seeds, antioxidants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of dressings industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the price fluctuations in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Salad Dressing market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130900 million by 2024, from US$ 90700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Salad Dressing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Salad Dressing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Salad dressing

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

BBQ sauce

Cocktail sauce

Soy sauce

Fish sauce

Chili sauce

Segmentation by application:

Daily Use

Food Industry

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nestle

KraftHeinz Company

Unilever

Kewpie

Mizkan

Frito-Lay company

Campbell Soup Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation

Cholula

Huy Fong Foods

Baumer Foods

French’s Food

Southeastern Mills

Remia International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Salad Dressing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Salad Dressing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Salad Dressing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Salad Dressing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Salad Dressing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Salad Dressing by Players

Chapter Four: Salad Dressing by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Salad Dressing Market Forecast

