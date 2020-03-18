Self Organizing Network Market is Expected to Reach $8.3 Billion, Globally by 2022

Self Organizing Network Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner revenue of $8.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. In the year 2015, North America dominated the global SON market owing to early adoption of advanced network technologies mainly in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.

Within the different SON architectures, centralized (C-SON) architecture is more popular and widely accepted amongst network operators, worldwide. However, the hybrid self-organizing network segment (H-SON) is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, as it combines the features provided by S-SON and D-SON, such as optimization and real-time response in complex network arrangement.

North America presently leads the market, on account of high investment in network technologies as well as wide internet penetration. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the biggest market, surpassing North America during the forecast period, on account of the rapidly growing advanced cellular technologies such as LTE/4G and the large subscriber base.

The report outlines the competitive scenario of theself-organizing networks market, providing a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by major companies. Key companies profiled in the report are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications, Inc., Amdocs Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ascom Holding AG, and RadiSys Corporation.

