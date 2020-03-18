Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market To Soar Through Key End-use Industries During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is primarily used as an ingredient in personal care products such as skin care and hair care products. It is derived from natural sources such as coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and fermented sugar. The unique cleansing and foaming properties of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in personal products. Sodium cocoyl glutamate protects the skin from drying and retains the moisture content. Ecocert, the first certification body to develop standards for natural and organic products, has recognized sodium cocoyl glutamate as a natural ingredient. Key applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate include hair care products such as shampoo and conditioners; and skin care products such as facial cleansers and soaps & shower gels.

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a mild surfactant compared to other surfactants available in the market. It provides prolonged comfort and soft sensation to the skin. The two major forms of sodium cocoyl glutamate are powder SCG (powder sodium cocoyl glutamate) and aqueous solution. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used as a major additive in facial cleansers due to its superior foaming properties and the ability to perform well at the skin pH. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used in hair care formulations, primarily in rinse-off products such as shampoos, as it offers superior cleansing and soft and shiny feel to the hair. The slight acidic nature of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in skin care products such as soaps, shower gels, facial cleansers, and body lotions. Other applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate include baby care as well as oral care products.

Rise in demand for personal care products containing comparatively mild surfactants is a major driver of the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Over the past few years, consumer concern over the use of alkyl sulfates and alkyl ether sulfates in personal care products has grown significantly. Detergent action of sulfate containing surfactants such as sodium lauryl sulfate present in conventional hair care products leads to dryness and roughness, and removes beneficial bacteria that are essential in maintaining healthy scalp. Mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl glutamate help reduce skin damage and premature hair loss. Sulfate-free hair conditioners such as sodium cocoyl glutamate are designed to get rid of extra oil by keeping the moisture in the scalp.

Increase in research & development activities for the production of more natural and sulfate-free products is anticipated to propel the sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Consumers of personal care products have become more health conscious while choosing products. They prefer products with natural ingredients. Rise in awareness about utilization of naturally-derived ingredients in end-use products is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for sodium cocoyl glutamate, which is used in sulfate-free cleansing conditioners.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for sodium cocoyl glutamate at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium cocoyl glutamate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sodium cocoyl glutamate market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium cocoyl market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium cocoyl glutamate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market by segmenting it in terms of form, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for sodium cocoyl glutamate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Key players profiled in the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market include BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd, Asahi Kasei Fine Chemical, Sino Lion, and Changsha Puji Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, product overview, financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of sodium cocoyl glutamate for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global size of the sodium cocoyl glutamate market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on form, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each major form and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Form Analysis

Powder SCG

Aqueous Solution

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Application Analysis

Hair-Care Shampoo Conditioner

Skin-Care Facial Cleansers Soaps & Shower Gels Others

Other Applications

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe U.K Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares from 2016 to 2025 in order to identify opportunities and industry developments

The report contains a list of customers of sodium cocoyl glutamate. It provides information on the procurement volume of sodium cocoyl glutamate by major customers.

The report offers detailed analysis on the manufacturing process and yield for sodium cocoyl glutamate

The report provides information on the import-export scenario of sodium cocoyl glutamate

It identifies key factors responsible to build the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the sodium cocoyl glutamate market at global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market between 2017 and 2025

It provides insights in terms of opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the personal care industry to understand competition level. A separate chapter for competition benchmarking is also provided in the report.

Porters’ Five Forces and SWOT analysis highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market

