Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market To Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Sarcosinate are very mild to the skin and eyes and are widely used in baby shampoos. However, they are not easily salt thickened, adding to the cost of formulations. Sodium lauryl sulphate has been traditionally used to make synthetic detergent soap bars and body washes and is mild to the skin. Thus, sulphate are being replaced by sulphate free products. Furthermore, sodium lauroyl sarcosinate are mild anionic surfactants with unique surface activity and compatibility. They act as wetting, foaming, and conditioning agents. Therefore, they are more favorable vis-à-vis sodium lauryl sulfate. Thus, demand for sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. The cost of powder form of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is high compared to that of the liquid form. The prices of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate are estimated to rise during the forecast period, owing to the increase in prices of its raw materials.

Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is primarily employed in skin care applications. Commercially, it has been predominantly used in syndet bar formulations. However, of late, it has been increasingly employed in other product forms, notably in foaming facial washes, and body washes. Furthermore, major end-use application products of skin care such as facial cleanser and soaps & body wash are also expanding at a rapid pace. This is anticipated to drive the skin care segment, thereby boosting the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sodium lauroyl sarcosinate at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) & (Tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in form and end-user application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market by segmenting it in terms of form and end-user application. In terms of form, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate are classified into powder and liquid. Based on end-user application, it is segmented into Hair Care, Skin Care, Household, institutional and industrial (I&I) Products, and Others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Million. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and end-user application of Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate. Market size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Key players in the global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market are Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Innospec Inc., Clariant Ltd., Stepan Company, Croda International Plc, Jarchem Industries Inc., Schill + Seilacher GmbH, and Shanghai Oli Enterprises Co., Ltd.

The global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate market has been segmented as follows:

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market: By Form

Powder

Liquid

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market: By End-user Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Household, Institutional and Industrial (I&I) Products

Others

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for skin care and hair care were accounted key market share due to its high demand from cosmetic and personal care end-user industries.

Analysis and benchmarking of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate pricing across all the regions

Liquid holds key market share of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate globally due to its cost effectiveness

Exhaustive list of key customers of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate and there procurement volume

Detailed analysis of manufacturing process of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period among all the regions

