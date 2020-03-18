Sodium Silicate Market For Detergents The Market Will Register A Cagr Of About 1.50% Between 2014 And 2020.

Europe Sodium Silicate Market: Snapshot

Sodium silicate is a colorless compound of oxides of sodium and silica. It is a white powder, which is readily soluble in water. It produces an alkaline solution. Sodium silicate is a generic name for a range of compounds derived from soluble silicate glasses that are water solutions of silicon dioxide and sodium oxide in various ratios. These compounds are commercially sold as 20% to 50% aqueous solutions.

The growing demand for detergents across Europe and the increasing demand for precipitated silica from the tire and rubber industry are some of the major factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the Europe sodium silicate market throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising demand from the paper and pulp industry is another major factor, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

According to the report by TMR, in 2013, the Europe market for sodium silicate was worth US$808.8 mn and is projected to reach a value of US$897.6 mn by the end of 2020. The market is likely to register a 1.50% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. On the basis of volume, in 2013, the Europe sodium silicate market stood at 1,005 kilo tons and is predicted to witness a steady rise throughout the forecast period.

Growing Automotive Industry to be Beneficial for Growth

On the basis of application, the detergents segment is expected to witness a high growth throughout the forecast period. The strong growth of this region can be attributed to the development of the specialty detergents and cleaning products market. Furthermore, the segment for elastomers is anticipated to register a high growth in the next few years, thanks to the development of the automotive industry across Europe. Furthermore, the food and healthcare, catalysts, and other application segments are predicted to register a healthy growth in the coming few years.

Rapidly Growing Automotive and Detergent Industries to Influence Growth of Market

The Europe market for sodium silicate has been categorized on the basis of geography into Austria, Germany, Slovakia, The Czech Republic, Ukraine, Italy, France, Poland, and the Rest of Europe. In 2013, France, Italy, and Germany collectively accounted for a share of about 40% of the market. As per the research study, these countries are projected to register a strong growth rate in the next few years. The high growth of these nations can be attributed to the rising manufacturing activities of automotive tires. Furthermore, several countries in the Rest of the Europe segment, such as Spain, the U.K., and the Netherlands are predicted to experience a promising growth, thanks to the rapid development of the detergents industry.

Some of the key players operating in the sodium silicate market in Europe are PPG Industries, PQ Corporation, Evonik Industries, Tokuyama Europe GmbH, and BASF SE. The leading players in the market are focusing on the different stages of the value chain. Some of these companies are captively consuming the soda ash for the production of the sodium silicate and then provide services to the industries, such as agriculture, detergents and cleaning agents, elastomers, coatings, food and healthcare, and paper and pulp. As a result, the leading companies in the market have a robust presence across the different stages of the value chain. In addition to this, research and development activities in the market are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years.