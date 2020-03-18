Solar Charge Controller Market 2025: Top Key Players Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co., Ltd.

Solar Charge Controller Market: Introduction

A solar charge controller, also known as a solar regulator, is majorly used in off-grid solar systems and forms an important part of these systems. Solar charge controllers are also used as battery backup in grids that are connected to solar systems. The working principle of the solar charge controller is to transform, regulate and control the flow of the current generated from solar panels and pass it to the connected batteries in order to prevent overcharging or excessive discharging.

On the basis of type, solar charge controllers can be classified into: Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) charge controller and Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller. While the operating efficiency of a PWM charge controller is approximately 70%, the operating efficiency of an MPPT charge controller is approximately 90%. Additionally, a PWM solar charge controller snips excess solar voltage, which in turn results in a loss of total power. The PWM solar charge controller is basically a switch used to connect a solar array to a battery. As a result, the excess voltage generated by the solar array is reduced to the voltage value of the battery.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18805

The PWM solar charge controller is a good low-cost solution for small-medium solar systems only, that too when the solar cell temperature is in the range of 45°C and 75°C. It will modify its info voltage to gather the most extreme power from the sunlight based exhibit and afterward change this energy to supply the differing voltage need of the battery in addition to the stack. To completely misuse the capability of the MPPT solar charge controller, the exhibit voltage ought to be generously higher than the battery voltage. MPPT is the arrangement of decision for higher power frameworks and it will likewise collect significantly more power when the sunlight based cell temperature is low (beneath 45°C), or high (over 75°C), or when irradiance is low.

Solar Charge Controller Market: Dynamics

Factors, such as government policies, which are supporting solar energy, increasing development of off-grid electrical systems and rising solar energy installations are the key drivers of the solar charge controller market. Also, off-grid electrical equipment, such as street lights, are growing and developing rapidly in order to improve electricity generation systems and promote energy conservation. Additionally, almost all developing regions are striving to maximize the use of solar energy and reduce the dependency on fuel-based power generation. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of solar energy is pegged to drive the solar charge controller market around the globe over the forecast period.

On the other hand, augmentation of solar capacity can prove to be a restraint with the existing electricity infrastructure, especially in countries with growing solar markets. The installation of new solar based power grids could be an expensive task, which in turn will restrain the solar charge controller market. Additionally, solar devices and other renewable technologies are extremely dependent on rare elements of earth, which can bring a high risk of some supply disturbance.

Solar Charge Controller Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the solar charge controller market on the basis of type: Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) charge controller Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller

Segmentation of the solar charge controller market on the basis of end use industry: Residential Commercial Industrial



Solar Charge Controller Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the solar charge controller market, followed by the Middle East and Africa and North and South America. This dominance can be attributed to factors, such as growing demand for energy, increasing environmental awareness and rising awareness towards the solar energy in various countries, such as China. Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow with a comparatively high rate and capture a major share of the market in terms of value over the forecast period. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa region is untapped and can be a potential market for solar charge controllers. Europe, along with North America and Latin America, is projected to grow with a significant rate.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18805

Solar Charge Controller Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the participants in the solar charge controller market identified across the value chain are SUNGROW, Morningstar Corp., Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co., Ltd., ShenZhen Alenson Electronic CO., Ltd., Arise India Ltd., Centralion Industrial Inc., Luminous India, Genasun, Schneider Electric, Microtek, Su-Kam Power Systems, Steca Elektronik, Shuori New Energy and Victron Energy B.V.