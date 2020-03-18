Specialty Insurance Market: Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2025; UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group

Global Specialty Insurance Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.



Geographically, the global specialty insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and other. The North America held the largest share in the global specialty insurance market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58.88% in 2016. The next is Europe and Japan. China and India have being the most populous country has fast growing specialty insurance market.

In 2018, the global Specialty Insurance market size was 220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The Specialty Insurance Market report explores Key Players competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group, Argo Group, PICC, Munich Re, Hanover Insurance, Nationwide, CPIC, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore, Hiscox, Manulife, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Mapfre, Selective Insurance

Life Insurance

Property Insurance

Commercial

Personal

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

