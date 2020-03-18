Sterilization Equipment Market While Expanding At A Healthy High CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Increase in number of surgeries, rise in prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, increase in number of hospital-acquired/associated infections (HAI), aging global population, and rise in per capita health care expenditure are major factors that are expected to propel the global sterilization equipment market. The global market has been segmented based on method, end-user, and region.

The global sterilization equipment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on method, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the sterilization equipment market.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market: Key Segments

Based on method, the global sterilization equipment market has been segmented into heat sterilization/high-temperature sterilization, low-temperature sterilization, ionizing radiation sterilization, and filtration sterilization. The heat sterilization/high-temperature sterilization segment has been further sub-segmented into autoclave and hot air oven. The low-temperature sterilization segment has been split into ethylene oxide sterilization, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, and others. The ionizing radiation sterilization segment has been sub-segmented into gamma sterilization, electron beam sterilization, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of end-user, the global sterilization equipment market has been categorized into medical device companies, pharmaceuticals companies, educational institutes, and hospitals & diagnostic centers. The segments have been analyzed based on health care infrastructure, government investment, and economic development in the regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sterilization equipment market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global sterilization equipment market include 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge Group, SAKURA SI CO., LTD., STERIS Corporation, and TSO3, Inc. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

The global sterilization equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by Method

Heat sterilization/High-temperature Sterilization Autoclaves Hot Air Ovens

Low-temperature Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Others

Ionizing radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Electron Beam Sterilization Others

Filtration sterilization

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Educational Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Global Sterilization Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



