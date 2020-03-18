Tube and Stick Packaging Market Upcoming Growth Trends By Top Key Players: Albea, Amcor, Constantia Flexibles, Essel Propack – SWOT Analysis Till 2025

Vacuum packaging is a type of packaging technology which takes out air from the packaging before sealing the pack and prolongs the shelf life of food related products without harmfully impacting their quality. Vacuum packaging is an effective way of decreasing food spoilage. It also generates situations which support the growth of anaerobic organisms.

The increasing application of the tube and stick packaging in various industries is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Industries such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, adhesives sealants, cosmetics, oral care, food and beverages are widely used tube and stick packaging. The cosmetics and oral healthcare industry contribute the maximum shares and the rapid evolution of the cosmetic industry has led to innovations in packaging. Plastic packaging has gained huge popularity over the years due to its inherent characteristic of molding into a variety of shapes and sizes to ease consumption, storage, and transportation of various beauty care products, making it ideal for packaging. Furthermore, the food and beverage industry is also a major end-user of stick packaging since the materials used for packaging need to be light to reduce transportation costs.

Europe was the major revenue contributor to tube and stick packaging market during 2017. However, APAC is projected to lead the market by 2023 due to the increased demand for tube and stick packaging materials from the beauty and personal care industry. Moreover, the increased demand for toothpaste in countries such as India will also drive the demand for the squeezable tube packaging materials in this region.

The “Tube and Stick Packaging Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Tube and Stick Packaging market. Tube and Stick Packaging industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Tube and Stick Packaging industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Tube and Stick Packaging Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Albéa

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles

Essel Propack

3D Packaging

Alltub

CTL Packaging

M&H Plastics

Montebello Packaging

Neopac

Prutha Packaging

Skypack

Sonoco

VisiPak

World Wide Packaging

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Squeeze Tubes

Twist Tubes

Cartridge

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Cosmetic and Oral Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Tube and Stick Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Tube and Stick Packaging industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Tube and Stick Packaging Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tube and Stick Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tube and Stick Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

