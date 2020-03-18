Two-Factor Biometrics Market Upcoming Growth Trends By Top Key Players: EMC, Entrust, Gemalto, VASCO, Authenex – SWOT Analysis Till 2025

Two-factor biometric solutions are used to ensure physical and information security. Here, the user needs to provide the second piece of information – a code, a temporary password, or a finger swipe – to access credentials. If the user is unable to provide the correct information, the account remains locked.

The growing number of online transactions is considered to be one of the major drivers for this market. Though internet-based financial transactions are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, consumers are still dependent on the Internet for financial transactions due to its high convenience. Even though many financial institutions from across the globe have started using hardware OTP (one-time password) for financial transactions, the rising number of online-dependent customers will augment the need for better security techniques. This need for better security measures will fuel the need for two-factor authentication among end users from the banking and financial sectors.

North America is estimated to dominate this market during the forecast period and is envisaged to account for an impressive market share of almost 35% by 2023. In this region, the presence of many global financial institutions, increased acceptance among financial institutions, growing instances of security threats, and early adoption of technological advances are primary factors that will fuel the growth of the market.

The “Two-Factor Biometrics Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Two-Factor Biometrics market. Two-Factor Biometrics industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Two-Factor Biometrics industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Two-Factor Biometrics Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

EMC

Entrust

Gemalto

VASCO

Authenex

Authentify

Authy

Deepnet Security

DynaPass

Fortinet

HID Global

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/1125422

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passwords

Hard Tokens

Soft Tokens

OTP

Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

PCI

Government

Healthcare

Global Two-Factor Biometrics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Two-Factor Biometrics industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Two-Factor Biometrics Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Two-Factor Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Two-Factor Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Get The Best Offer of This Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/1125422

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- [email protected]searchgroups.com

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com