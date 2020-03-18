Valve Grinder Market Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028

Valve grinder is an instrument used for polishing, cutting, sanding and sharpening purpose for the valves. The industrial equipment performance is highly dependent on the valve condition. Prolonged operation of valves under high pressure high temperature condition results in wear & tear of valves and allows the operating gases to escape, further creates process loss. A valve grinder is a gadget used to cut, granulate and clean metal valves. These valve grinder are controlled through different mode of sources such as electric power source, compress air to name a few. The developing interest for advanced machinery products with added functionality, higher execution and longer working occasions are provoking the industry owners to concentrate on finding novel approaches to reduce down the operating losses and increasing the overall productivity. Valve grinders assume a noteworthy job in meeting these targets.

Valve grinder comes into two classes including corded valve grinder and cordless valve grinder, out of which the former one is getting high adoption rate in the market. Besides, end users are relentlessly moving towards the adoption of cordless power based valve grinder because of its ability to work efficiently from a steady power source. With increasing popularity of cordless valve grinders, the interest for cordless valve grinders is required to outperform the demand for corded valve grinder. Developing customer move towards DIY items is required to help the development of the hand operated valve grinders on very large scale. Valve grinders not exclusively are utilized to granulate valves but also with other metal products and article used in industrial machineries. With extra attachments in valve grinders, end user can also smooth a wide range of non-ferrous and ferrous materials including aluminum, copper and iron among others.

Valve Grinder: Market Dynamics

Growing awareness among the end users in developing economies is paving the path for hand operated valve grinders in various applications, for example, non-vehicular items and services, which is a factor expected to drive the development for valve grinder market. Advancement of cordless instruments outfitted with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries alongside the continuous growth in automotive and industrial segment has created substantial increment in the sales of valve grinders. Technological advancements, for example, the improvement of battery-powered electric apparatuses highlighting little, light and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries is likewise expected to drive the valve grinder market over the forecasted period.

The unstable and volatile market in developing countries has direct substantial effects on the manufacturing players. The sudden rise in raw materials prices utilized for the fabrication of valve grinders directly influences the operational expenses of the manufacturing process, which is the one of the primary concern of manufacturers. These forces are expected to dent the development of the valve grinder market.

On the basis of Types, the Valve Grinder can be segmented as:

Hand or Mechanically Operated Valve Grinder

Electric Operated Valve Grinder

Pneumatic Operated Valve Grinder

On the basis of End Use the Valve Grinder can be segmented as:

Industrial Manufacturing Industry Construction industry

Automotive

Marine

Commercial

Household

Valve Grinder: Region Wise Trends

North America is anticipated to have real market in the worldwide valve grinder market attributable to high traction of such apparatuses in the U.S. and Canada. Sales of valve grinder in North America expanded as business conditions in the U.S., including industrial expansion, finally recovering in recent couple of years. European nations including Germany, Spain, France, and the U.K. are anticipated to have high development in the global market for valve grinders owing to the presence of manufacturing base in the above said countries. Asia Pacific is additionally a noteworthy market for valve grinders because of developing industrialization and urbanization in these nations. Organizations from rising economies who get solid help from their individual governments have strong hold in the market. Developing industrial activities along with growing manufacturing sector in ASEAN, India and China further lift the interest for valve grinder in APAC region. LA and the MEA are likewise expected to indicate moderate development in the global valve grinder market over the assessment period

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Valve Grinder identified across the value chain include: