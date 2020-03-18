Video Surveillance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.08% and Forecast to 2021

Video surveillance involves monitoring of premises with the help of cameras; it helps safeguard critical infrastructures, hardware, and networks. It captures movements of individuals and analyzes their behavior and, therefore, is a useful tool for law enforcement agencies dealing with terrorist elements. Video surveillance solutions enable proper integration among devices and centralize the overall surveillance paradigm. Video surveillance includes the following products:

• Analog video surveillance

• IP video surveillance

Equipment used for video surveillance along with several cloud-based services and software ensure security of data and protects from data theft and burglary.

The analysts forecast the Global Video Surveillance market to grow at a CAGR of 24.08 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Video Surveillance market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of:

• Equipment

• Software

• Services

The report, Global Video Surveillance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape and lists growth prospects. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Axis Communications

• Bosch Security Systems

• Cisco Systems

• Honeywell Security

• NICE Systems

• Tyco International

Other Prominent Vendors

• Axxon Soft

• DvTel

• Genetec

• Hikvision Digital

• Intergraph

• MOBOTIX

• Moonblink

• Panasonic

• S2 Security

• Salient Systems

• Samsung Techwin

• Schneider Electric

• Security Station

• Siemens

• videoNEXT

Market Driver

• Need for High Resolution Image Quality

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Uncertain Economic Conditions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Emergence of Edge-based Surveillance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Description

06.1 Working of Video Surveillance Solutions

06.1.1 Advantages of IP Video Surveillance Solutions

07. Market Landscape

07.1 Market Overview

07.1.1 Market Structure

07.1.2 Product Life Cycle of Video Surveillance Applications

07.1.3 Product Life Cycle of Video Surveillance Products

07.2 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Five Forces Analysis

08. Market Segmentation by Application

08.1 Global Video Surveillance Market by Application 2014

08.2 Global Video Surveillance Market by Application 2014-2019

08.3 Global Video Surveillance Market by Equipment

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Global Video Surveillance Market by Software

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Global Video Surveillance Market by Services

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Market Segmentation by Product

09.1 Global Video Surveillance Market by Product 2014

09.2 Global Video Surveillance Market by Product 2014-2019

09.3 Global Video Surveillance Market by IP Video Surveillance

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4 Global Video Surveillance Market by Analog Video Surveillance

09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

10. Geographical Segmentation

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness by Geography

11.2 Market Attractiveness by Product

11.3 Market Attractiveness by Application

12. Buying Criteria

13. Market Growth Drivers

14. Drivers and their Impact

15. Market Challenges

16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

17. Market Trends

18. Trends and their Impact

19. Vendor Landscape

19.1 Competitive Scenario

19.2 Vendor Analysis 2014

19.2.1 Comparison of the Vendors based on the Video Surveillance Solutions

19.2.2 Key News

19.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

19.3 Other Prominent Vendors

20. Key Vendor Analysis

20.1 Axis Communications

20.1.1 Key Facts

20.1.2 Business Overview

20.1.3 Key Products

20.1.4 Customer Segmentation

20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.1.6 Business Strategy

20.1.7 Recent Developments

20.1.8 SWOT Analysis

20.2 Bosch Security Systems

20.2.1 Key Facts

20.2.2 Business Overview

20.2.3 Product Segmentation

20.2.4 SWOT Analysis

20.3 Cisco Systems

20.3.1 Key Facts

20.3.2 Business Overview

20.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue

20.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

20.3.5 Business Strategy

20.3.6 Key Information

20.3.7 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued

