Volumetric Video Market Growth Report 2019: By Google, Holoxica Limited, Microsoft, The Coretec Group Inc., Facebook, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging, Lightspace Technologies, Voxon Photonics, And Others

Market Analysis :

Global Volumetric Video Market accounted for USD 417.55 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Development:

According to the American Ceramic Society, science nonfiction scientists create real-life 3-D volumetric displays floating in air which produces aerial volumetric, full color images with 10-micron image points by persistence of vision.

Top Competitors

Google, Holoxica Ltd, Microsoft, The Coretec Group Inc., Facebook, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd., Lightspace Technologies, SIA., Voxon Photonics, 8I, VividQ, Lytro. Inc., Raytrix GmbH among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Volumetric Video Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Volumetric Video Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Volumetric Video Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

Global Volumetric Video market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Volumetric Video market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for Ar/Vr applications and 3D/360 content in entertainment

Growing need for volumetric video technology in events and creative advertisement

Increasing applications of volumetric technology in different industries

Accessibility of content creation hardware from varied sources

Less operative projection under sunlight

Segmentation:

The global volumetric video market is segmented based on

volumetric capture, application, geographical segments.

Based on volumetric capture, the market is segmented into

hardware, software and services.

Hardware is sub segmented into

processing unit, camera unit.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

medical, education and training, sports, events and entertainment, signage and advertisement, others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific ,Middle East & Africa.

