Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, Top Companies are Covanta, Suez, Wheelabrator, Veolia, China Everbright, A2A, EEW Efw, CA Tokyo 23, Attero, TIRU, MVV Energie, NEAS, Viridor, AEB Amsterdam, AVR, Tianjin Teda, City of Kobe and Others

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12300 million by 2024, from US$ 10100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waste-to-Energy Technologies business.

The classification of Waste-to-Energy Technologies includes Thermal Technologies and Biochemical Reactions. The proportion of Thermal Technologies in 2015 is about 97.3%. Europe region is the largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with a waste treat share nearly 48.8% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, enjoying waste treat market share about 20.2% in 2015. Europe is the largest energy generate place, with energy generate market share nearly 44% in 2015. Following Europe, North America and China are also both the large energy generate place with the energy generate market share of 27.4% and 11.5%.

Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology utilizes Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to create electric and heat energy through various complex conversion methods

WTE technology provides an alternative source of renewable energy in a world with limited or challenged fossil reserves.

MSW is considered a source of renewable energy because it contains a large amount of biological and renewable materials.

WTE (Waste-to-Energy) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste-to-Energy Technologies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Waste-to-Energy Technologies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Covanta, Suez, Wheelabrator, Veolia, China Everbright, A2A, EEW Efw, CA Tokyo 23, Attero, TIRU, MVV Energie, NEAS, Viridor, AEB Amsterdam, AVR, Tianjin Teda, City of Kobe, Shenzhen Energy, Grandblue, Osaka City Hall and MCC.

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Waste-to-Energy Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste-to-Energy Technologies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste-to-Energy Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Waste-to-Energy Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

