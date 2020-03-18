Why the Bladder Cancer Therapeutics is a Growing Payer Opportunity?

As per stats released by the World Cancer Research Fund International, around 430,000 new cases of bladder cancer were diagnosed in 2012, with bladder cancer being the ninth-most common cancer. The bladder holds urine before it leaves the body during urination. The disease in which cancerous cells form in the tissues of the bladder is known as bladder cancer.

There are three major types of bladder cancer and are named on the basis of type of cells become cancerous (malignant). These type are as follows –

Transitional Cell Carcinoma: Transitional cell carcinoma is also called as urothelial carcinoma. It begins in the urothelial cells of the bladder which are located in the lining the bladder. This is the common type of bladder cancer.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma: This type of cancer initiates in the squamous cells and it develops in the bladder, following prolonged irritation or infection

Adenocarcinoma: This type of cancer begins in the secretory cells (glandular) that are located in the lining of bladder. This is very rare type of bladder cancer.

Increasing incidence rate, especially in developed regions fueling growth of bladder cancer therapeutics market

As per stats released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 59% of bladder cancer cases are observed in developed countries, with Belgium reporting the highest number of bladder cancer cases.

As per stats released by Cancer Research UK—a charity involved in cancer research and development—here were around 10,100 new cases reported in the U.K. in 2014. Bladder cancer accounts for around 3% of all new cancer cases reported in the U.K. As per a study by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), incidence rate of the disease has decreased by around 12% in the U.K. in the recent past.

According a study by Cancer Research Institute, bladder cancer is more prevalent among men than women. Around 77,000 new cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2016, leading to 16,000 deaths. Continuous advancements in clinical research resulted into increased survival rate of people suffering from bladder cancer, which is around 77% observed in last few years. As per the stats of American Cancer Society, bladder cancer accounts for 5% of all new cancer cases in the U.S.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds major share in the global bladder cancer therapeutics market, followed by Europe due to advanced treatments, developed economy, and easy access to advanced healthcare facilities. The market in APAC region will witness high growth rate in the near future, due to increasing per capita income, developing economy, government initiatives on improving healthcare infrastructure, growing FDI in healthcare, and rapidly increasing aging population. As per stats released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the healthcare sector in India witness FDI worth US$ 4.09 billion between April 2000 and September 2016. Also, medical tourism in the region is a flourishing business, due to easy access to high-quality low-cost treatment option. According to data released by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)— a Trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India—the medical tourism industry in India rakes in US$ 3 billion each year. This creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the bladder cancer therapeutics market in the region.

Global Key Players:

The major companies playing key role in bladder therapeutics market are

Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan Inc, AVI Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/239

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.