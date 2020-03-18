Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Leading Manufacturers and their Strategies by 2023

The Global Womens Health Diagnostics Market accounted for $13.1 Billion in 2016 and is expected to attain $21.5 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global women’s health diagnostics market, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. This is attributed to the presence of numerous screening tests for cancer detection and other diseases.

The surge in geriatric female population, increase in prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, rise in demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing, and high adoption of imaging procedures drive the growth of the global womens health diagnostics market. Additionally, miniaturization of ultrasound devices and untapped emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for new market players. However, dearth of skilled professions and high cost of imaging and monitoring systems impede market growth.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4521

The report segments the global womens health diagnostics market by type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is fragmented into diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, and accessories & consumables. The diagnostic tests segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2016, owing to the high usage, applicability, and availability of tests for detecting various disorders in women. However, the accessories and consumables segment is poised to encounter the highest growth rate during the forecast period, a CAGR of 7.8%.

Based on end user, the report categorizes the market into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and diagnostic & imaging centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global market in 2016 due to high utilization rate of various women’s health-related diagnostics procedures. However, the diagnostic & imaging centers segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in incidence of various types of health-related disorders. Regionally, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2016, owing to the presence of numerous screening tests for cancer detection and other diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards various women related disorders.

Top Key Players :

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Carestream Health

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Cardinal Health

Siemens AG.

They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Send Enquiry On Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4521

About us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:



Sona Padman

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com