2-In-1 Laptops market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

A 2-in-1 PC, also known as a 2-in-1 tablet, 2-In-1 Laptops, 2-in-1 detachable lappet, or simply 2-in-1, is a portable computer that shares characteristics of both tablets and laptops. Before the emergence of 2-in-1s, the terms convertible and hybrid were already in use by technology journalists. The term convertible typically referred to 2-in-1 PCs that featured some type of keyboard concealment mechanism that allowed the keyboard to be slid or rotated behind the back of the chassis, while the term hybrid typically referred to devices that featured a hot-pluggable complimentary keyboard.

The 2-In-1 Laptops Market has developed rapidly in the past five years, and were greatly welcomed by people around the world. Currently the market has matured and being dominated by North America and Europe; Asia Pacifica is the fastest developing region, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Currently, the Windows 2-In-1 Laptops are dominating the global market, in future the Android and the dual system (Android and Windows) will play more important roles; and now most of the screen size is between 10 inch and 13 inch, but some players have released the larger screens to meet the multiplex demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the 2-In-1 Laptops market will register a 15.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45100 million by 2024, from US$ 18600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 2-In-1 Laptops business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch

Screen Size 12-14 inch

Screen Size More Than 14 inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Windows

Android

IOS

Other

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Apple

Microsoft

Lenovo

Samsung

HP

Dell

Asus

Huawei

