2018 Top 5 Artificial Flower Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Flowers that are not available naturally, but made artificially from various materials are known as Artificial Flowers. In other words, Artificial Flowers are imitations of natural flowers. Silk Flowers, Soap Flowers, Paper Flowers, Clay Flowers, Plastic Flowers, Porcelain Flowers and Leather Flowers are some examples of artificial flowers. Artificial Flowers are indeed a replica of naturally available flowers. The art of making Artificial Flowers is so specialized that it usually takes more than just a glance to differentiate artificial flowers from natural flowers.

Currently, there are many players in Artificial Flowers market. Competition in this market is intense and the market concentration is very low. Some well-known players include Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts, Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower, Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Qihao, Dongchu Sculpture, Gold Eagle and etc. There are many more notable players like Oulan Group Thailand Paula Suede artificial flower factory and Top Artificial Flower. The competition will be more intense in the following years.

With so much labor intensive production, it is no surprise that the majority of silk flowers are produced in China. Guangdong Province in China being the largest region for artificial flower and plant production. Other producers include Thailand, Honduras and etc. In 2016, production of China took about 69.91% market share (based on output volume), following with Europe and Southeast Asia and North America. In terms of consumption, North America and Europe are leading the market, with 28.58% and 33.31% global market share respectively in 2016.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Artificial Flower will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2250 million by 2023, from US$ 1640 million in 2017.

This report studies the global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players:

Tongxin Artificial Flowers

FuLi Silk Flower Factory

Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts

Ngar Tat

J.S. Flower

Nearly Natural

Dongguan Fusheng Arts

Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd.

Qihao

Dongchu Sculpture

Gold Eagle

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, from 2013 to 2018 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Wreath

Arrangement

Stem

Ball

Vine

Petal

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Residential/Home Use

Commercial Use