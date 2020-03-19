According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Smartwatch Market by Product, Application, and Operating System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global smartwatch market was valued at $9,264.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $31,070.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%from 2018 to 2025.

Smartwatch is a portable intelligent watch that is designed to be worn on wrist and can be connected to various mobile phone devices. The various operating systems such as iOS, android, Tizen, and others, based smartwatch are available in the market.

The standalone segment accounts for the highest market share in the global smartwatch market due to various features such as wireless operations and sim card acceptance & can be used as mobile phone, and others. Growth in demand for wireless fitness & sports devices, increase in health awareness among the consumer, and entrance of large number of players, drive the growth of the market. Healthcare segment is expected to exhibit a faster growth, with a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in health-related concerns.

Smartwatch is available in various operating systems that include watchOS, Android, TOS, Tizen, and others. WatchOS is the highest contributor, owing to huge penetration of Apple iPhone in the market. At present, among these categories, about 44% of the market revenue is garnered by smartwatch with watchOS.

Top Impacting Factors

The top impacting factors of the market include growth in demand for wireless fitness & sports devices, increase in health awareness among the consumers, and entry of large number of players drive the growth of the smartwatch industry. However, high cost and lack of strong internet connectivity restrain the smartwatch market growth. Moreover, rise in investment on building connected ecosystem across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global smartwatch market in the upcoming years. However, each of these factors are expected to have a definite impact on the market.

Key Findings of the Smartwatch Market:

In 2017, the North America region generated the highest revenue in the global smartwatch market.

In 2017, the standalone segment generated the highest revenue in the market.

The major players operating in the Smartwatch market are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com