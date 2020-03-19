“Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market”

Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market:

Executive Summary

Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

The global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Luxury Outdoor Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Outdoor Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Outdoor Furniture

1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Wood

1.2.5 Textile

1.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size

1.4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production

3.4.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production

3.5.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Outdoor Furniture Business

7.1 Yotrio Corporation

7.1.1 Yotrio Corporation Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Yotrio Corporation Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Brown Jordan

7.2.1 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Agio International Company Limited

7.3.1 Agio International Company Limited Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Agio International Company Limited Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DEDON

7.4.1 DEDON Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DEDON Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KETTAL

7.5.1 KETTAL Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KETTAL Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gloster

7.6.1 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 The Keter Group

7.7.1 The Keter Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 The Keter Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Linya Group

7.8.1 Linya Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Linya Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tuuci

7.9.1 Tuuci Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tuuci Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MR DEARM

7.10.1 MR DEARM Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MR DEARM Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 HIGOLD

7.12 Artie

7.13 Lloyd Flanders

7.14 Rattan

7.15 Emu Group

7.16 Barbeques Galore

7.17 COMFORT

7.18 Fischer Mobel GmbH

7.19 Royal Botania

7.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living

7.21 Hartman

7.22 Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

7.23 Treasure Garden Incorporated

7.24 Patio Furniture Industries

Continuous…

