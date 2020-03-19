ADHESIVE BANDAGES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

“Adhesive Bandages Market”

Adhesive Bandages Market:

Executive Summary

Adhesive Bandages, also known as sticking plaster, is a small medical dressing used for injuries not serious enough to require a full-size bandage. The adhesive bandage protects the wound and scab from friction, bacteria, damage, and dirt. Thus, the healing process of the body is less disturbed. Some of the dressings have antiseptic properties. An additional function is to hold the two cut ends of the skin together to make the healing process faster.

Adhesive bandages are applied on the patients who have not undergone serious accident but have minor abrasion (scratches) and cut on their body. The downstream users are normally different ages of people.

The production of adhesive bandages distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China). China is the largest production region of adhesive bandages in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 29.57% the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the share of 25.51%, Europe is closely followed with the share about 23.22%.

The global Adhesive Bandages market is valued at 2090 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adhesive Bandages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Adhesive Bandages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adhesive Bandages in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Adhesive Bandages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adhesive Bandages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

3M

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Acelity

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HaiNuo

Market size by Product

Flexible Fabric Bandage

Cohesive Fixation Bandage

Market size by End User

Aged 0-18 Years

Aged 18-40 Years

Aged 40-60 Years

Over Aged 60 years

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Adhesive Bandages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Adhesive Bandages market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Adhesive Bandages companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Adhesive Bandages submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adhesive Bandages are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Adhesive Bandages market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adhesive Bandages Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Flexible Fabric Bandage

1.4.3 Cohesive Fixation Bandage

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Aged 0-18 Years

1.5.3 Aged 18-40 Years

1.5.4 Aged 40-60 Years

1.5.5 Over Aged 60 years

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Size

2.1.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Adhesive Bandages Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Adhesive Bandages Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Adhesive Bandages Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Adhesive Bandages Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Adhesive Bandages Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Adhesive Bandages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Adhesive Bandages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Adhesive Bandages Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Adhesive Bandages Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Adhesive Bandages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Adhesive Bandages Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Adhesive Bandages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Adhesive Bandages Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adhesive Bandages Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Bandages Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Adhesive Bandages Sales by Product

4.2 Global Adhesive Bandages Revenue by Product

4.3 Adhesive Bandages Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Adhesive Bandages Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.2 Beiersdorf

11.2.1 Beiersdorf Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Beiersdorf Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Beiersdorf Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.2.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

11.3 3M

11.3.1 3M Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 3M Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 3M Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.3.5 3M Recent Development

11.4 Medline Industries

11.4.1 Medline Industries Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Medline Industries Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Medline Industries Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.4.5 Medline Industries Recent Development

11.5 Smith & Nephew

11.5.1 Smith & Nephew Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Smith & Nephew Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Smith & Nephew Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

11.6 Yunnan Baiyao

11.6.1 Yunnan Baiyao Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Yunnan Baiyao Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Yunnan Baiyao Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.6.5 Yunnan Baiyao Recent Development

11.7 Medtronic

11.7.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Medtronic Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Medtronic Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.8 ConvaTec

11.8.1 ConvaTec Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 ConvaTec Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 ConvaTec Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.8.5 ConvaTec Recent Development

11.9 Lohmann & Rauscher

11.9.1 Lohmann & Rauscher Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Lohmann & Rauscher Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Lohmann & Rauscher Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.9.5 Lohmann & Rauscher Recent Development

11.10 Acelity

11.10.1 Acelity Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Acelity Adhesive Bandages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Acelity Adhesive Bandages Products Offered

11.10.5 Acelity Recent Development

11.11 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.12 HaiNuo

