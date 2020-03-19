Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight as it’s the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs. However, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, so sea shipping and ground shipping will outpace air shipping in volume growth during the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), DB Schenker etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies.

The global Biopharmaceutical Logistic market is valued at 71000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 96200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 110 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Biopharmaceutical Logistic industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Biopharmaceutical Logistic market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

FedEx

AmerisourceBergen

UPS (Marken)

DB Schenker

XPO Logistics

Panalpina

Nippon Express

GEODIS

VersaCold

Agility

DSV

Sinotrans

Kerry Logistics

SF Express

CEVA

CH Robinson

Air Canada Cargo

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Ground Shipping

Sea Shipping

Air Shipping

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

