AIRLINE A-LA-CARTE SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
Airline a la carte services allow the customer to select from a range of offerings and the providers can set a purchase price based on the product options. The use of a la carte pricing in the aviation industry with the essential guidelines aid in creating a more efficient way of generating revenue for the airliners.
The analysts forecast the Global Airline A La Carte Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the airline a la carte services market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by airliners offering various a la carte services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Airline A La Carte Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• American Airlines Group
• AIR FRANCE KLM
• Delta Air Lines
• Lufthansa Group
• Southwest Airlines
• United Continental Holdings
Market driver
• Increasing penetration of in-flight retailing
Market challenge
• Issues associated with the quality of food served onboard
Market trend
• Growing adoption of BYOD
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
