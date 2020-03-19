AIRLINE A-LA-CARTE SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Airline a la carte services allow the customer to select from a range of offerings and the providers can set a purchase price based on the product options. The use of a la carte pricing in the aviation industry with the essential guidelines aid in creating a more efficient way of generating revenue for the airliners.

The analysts forecast the Global Airline A La Carte Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the airline a la carte services market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by airliners offering various a la carte services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Airline A La Carte Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Airlines Group

• AIR FRANCE KLM

• Delta Air Lines

• Lufthansa Group

• Southwest Airlines

• United Continental Holdings

Market driver

• Increasing penetration of in-flight retailing

Market challenge

• Issues associated with the quality of food served onboard

Market trend

• Growing adoption of BYOD

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRLINE TYPE

• Segmentation by airline type

• Comparison by airline type

• Full-service carrier (FSC) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Low-cost carrier (LCC) – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by airline type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing adoption of BYOD

• Rising customer insights and distribution of ancillaries through travel commerce platform

• Adoption of priority-boarding strategy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• American Airlines Group

• AIR FRANCE KLM

• Delta Air Lines

• Lufthansa Group

• Southwest Airlines

• United Continental Holdings

Continued…..

