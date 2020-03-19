Airside Services Market 2017 Industry Trends, Top players, Demand, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Airside services comprise services available at the airport in order to support on-time flight arrival and departure. These services include ramp handling, fuel & oil handling, baggage handling, aircraft maintenance, and various other services. Growth in liberalization of trade and tourism is expected to fuel the market growth in the future.
Exponential rise in passenger traffic and cargo volume, and increase in competitive rivalry between low-cost air service providers drive the global airside services market. Moreover, surge in usage of scanning machines in Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) that include various baggage scanning machines ensures safe transits. However, high maintenance cost and strict adherence to rules & regulations impede the market growth.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global airside services market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.
- Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.
Airside Services Market Key Segmentation:
By Service Type
- Ramp Handling
- Ground Handling
- Aerobridges
- Aircraft Maintenance
- Fuel & Oil Handling
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- LAMEA
Key Players
- Aeroground Flughafen Munchen GmbH
- Aircraft Service International Group, Inc.
- Aloha Contract Services
- Aviapartner
- DAL Global Services LLC
- Impel SA
- Menzies Aviation PLC
- Saudi Ground Services Company
- Universal Aviation
- LSG Sky Chefs II
