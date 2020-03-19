Analysis of the Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market (by technology (radar, lidar, laser, ultrasonic), mode of operation (normal, connected adaptive cruise control), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle), distribution channel (original equipment manufacturers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is an automotive device that allows a vehicle’s cruise control system to adapt the vehicle’s speed to the traffic environment. A radar system attached to the front of the vehicle is used to detect whether slower moving vehicles are in the ACC vehicle’s path. If a slower moving vehicle is detected, the ACC system will slow the vehicle down and control the clearance, or time gap, between the ACC vehicle and the forward vehicle. If the system detects that the forward vehicle is no longer in the ACC vehicle’s path, the ACC system will accelerate the vehicle back to its set cruise control speed. The adaptive cruise control system is fuel-efficient and trending technology.

The growing need for passenger safety drives the huge growth in the automotive adaptive cruise control market. With rising consumer demand for safety solutions, the demand for the automotive adaptive cruise control system is increasing. Moreover, increasing the sales of passenger cars has accelerated the growth of the adaptive cruise control market. The increasing numbers of accidents have led to the adoption of the adaptive cruise control system, Furthermore, the increasing disposable incomes and greater sales of premium and luxury cars is a major factor driving the growth of the global adaptive cruise control system market.H owever, the high cost of system is hampering the growth of automotive adaptive cruise control market. Moreover, advanced technologies in autonomous vehicles are expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the automotive adaptive cruise control market.

Geographically, the North America region is expected to dominate the adaptive cruise control market during the forecast period owing to the increase in vehicle production and stringent government regulations for the safety. The Europe region is expected to be the second largest region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region and Middle East and Africa region are anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Mode of Operation, Vehicle Type, And Distribution Channel

The report on global automotive adaptive cruise control market covers segments such as technology, mode of operation, vehicle type, and distribution channel. On the basis of technology, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is categorized into radar, lidar, laser, and ultrasonic. On the basis of mode of operation, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is categorized into normal adaptive cruise control and connected adaptive cruise control. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of distribution channel, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is categorized into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive adaptive cruise control market such as Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION., Autoliv Inc, Magna International Inc., WABCO, Robert Bosch GmbH, Knorr-Bremse AG, Mobileye, MANDO-HELLA Electronics Corp, Continental AG, and Delphi Technologies.

