Anaplastic Astrocytoma Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2020

Anaplastic astrocytoma is a very rare type of malignant brain tumor affecting human at all ages. As this tumor develops from astrocytes, the star-shaped brain cells it is termed as astrocytoma. The astrocytes along with other cells protect nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord by surrounding them. All these protective cells are collectively termed as glial cells. World Health Organization (WHO) graded these tumors on a scale from I to IV based on normal or abnormal growth structure and ability of infiltration to the nearby tissues. Astrocytomas can be categorized low-grade as well as high-grade depending on the disease spread, generally low-grade astrocytoma are localized and grows gradually whereas high-grade astrocytoma grows rapidly and spread to nearby tissues. Usually low grade astrocytomas are found in children and high grade in adults however lower grade astrocytomas gradually converts into higher grade astrocytomas. The symptoms for this disease include severe headache, focal neurological deficits, depression and sometimes seizures. The surgically removal of tumor is initially preferred treatment, along with this radiation and chemotherapy are general treatment options.

Anaplastic astrocytoma, a type of brain tumor affecting people in all parts of the world and therefore there have considerable burden on economy of many countries. According to report published in Oxford Journals of Neuro Oncology in 2013, incidence rate for anaplastic astrocytomas all over the world is 3.5 per million per year. This data indicates the high number of prevalence and accordingly the burden of disease on the society. Therefore considering the above facts and figure there is tremendous need for treatment for anaplastic astrocytomas across the world. Consequently the market for this disease may continue to grow in coming future. On the other hand lesser awareness and healthcare penetration in developing countries may hinder overall growth of the market. There are some companies involved in extensive research and development activities associated with anaplastic astrocytoma includes Genentech in collaboration with Weill Medical College of Cornell University studying Tarceva usage in anaplastic astrocytoma, Germany based Isarna Therapeutics GmbH evaluating safety and efficacy of its innovative molecule in recurrent or refractory anaplastic astrocytoma. Along with this, Europe based Axelar AB in collaboration with Rush University Medical Center studying the role of picropodophyllin in the treatment of recurrent malignant astrocytomas. Pfizer is working on evaluating the role of sunitinib in recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma.

Market for anaplastic astrocytoma can be segmented according to different perspectives such as regional geography and types of drugs prescribed for treatment. Geographically, this market can be segmented in four regions namely North American, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, out of all these segments North America region have highest contribution in terms of value because of large number of population within the reach of treatment, high awareness and better reimbursement policies. Followed by this Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World respectively are major segments of the market. The market for anaplastic astrocytoma can also be segmented among classes of drugs prescribed during chemotherapy, out of which time tested alkylating agent temozolomide have majority of the contribution.

Currently various established pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies catering varied range of products such as statins and other anti-cholesterol drugs in this market. Companies such as Amgen Inc. Pfizer, Novartis, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and EirGen Pharma Ltd. are leading contributors.

