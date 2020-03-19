Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Demand Rising Globally Know all In-depth Information by Latest Trend, Top Competitors and Global Forecast to 2025

Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market are rising healthcare expenditure by different countries across the globe and their contribution to the overall GDP, shift toward technologically-advanced products, and increasing aging population

Global Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 19,235.85 million by 2024 from USD 9,620.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market By Product Type (Oral Appliances/Mouthpieces, Nasal Devices, Position Control Devices, Chin Straps, EPAP Therapy Devices, CPAP Devices), By Type (UPPP, LAUP, Radiofrequency Ablation, Pillar Procedure, Palatal Stiffening Procedures, Injection Snoreplasty, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Sleep Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Direct Sales), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Players: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Some of the Major Players Operating in this Market Are:-

SLEEPING WELL,

Apnea Sciences Corporation,

The Pure Sleep Company,

Somnomed Ltd, among others.

INCREASE IN THE CONSUMPTION OF CIGARETTES AND ALCOHOL

Consumption of cigarettes and alcohol is a major factor in causing many diseases such as lung and throat infections, cancer, snoring, sleep apnea and others. Snoring is the sound that is made when breathing is blocked while sleeping. The sound is caused by tissues at the top of your airway that strike each other and vibrate. Drinking alcohol decreases the throat muscle which is the instant problem of excessive snoring. Alcohol can make the body more prone to snoring through muscle reduction and a deeper sleep. According to a study published in Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry, the major effect of alcohol was that it stimulates upper airway occlusion while sleep. The mild obstructive apnea clearly had more incidents of obstruction in the initial hour of sleep. But, this effect of alcohol was predominantly apparent in the chronic snorers. Smoking cigarettes leaves the airways dry and itchy, and results in snoring.

Key Points: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

In 2016, the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is dominated Medtronic, followed by GE Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oral appliances/mouthpieces segment is expected to dominate the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.

The anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in the global region is leading in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for the highest market share in this region.

Key Drivers: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is growing with rise in the geriatric as well as obese population, more of technological advancement, growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages, increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.

