Anti-tumor Drug Industry Outlook to 2023 – Roche, Novartis, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Takeda, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Merck & Co, Sanofi, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Eisai, Teva, Otsuka

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Anti-tumor drugs are for the treatment of cancer diseases. In recent years, the development of molecular oncology and molecular pharmacology has gradually clarified the nature of the tumor. The invention and application of advanced technologies such as large-scale rapid screening, combinatorial chemistry and genetic engineering have accelerated the process of drug development. The research and development of anti-tumor drugs have been into a new era.

In China, antitumor drugs are also the key areas of concern for many enterprises. Such as Jiangsu Hengrui, Qilu Pharmaceutical and other well-known domestic enterprises in the anti-tumor drugs have invested a lot of money, there are many innovative anti-cancer drugs into the clinical research stage. In the meantime, there has been “explosive” growth in the development of molecularly targeted drugs, with at least hundreds of drugs under development, and it is conceivable that the market will be quite crowded in the next five to 10 years. Therefore, domestic enterprises should fully understand the feasibility of the project and the fierce market competition that they may face in the future.

Major Market Players

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck & Co

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

Segmentation by product type:

Cytotoxic Drugs

Non-cytotoxic Drugs

Segmentation by application:

Alkylating Agents

Anti-metabolism Drugs

Platinum Antineoplastic Agents

Anthracycline antitumor drugs

Microtubule Stabilizer

Endocrine Therapy Drugs

Immunotherapy Drugs

Gene Therapy Drugs

Targeted Antineoplastic Drugs

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report coverss following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Anti-tumor Drug consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Anti-tumor Drug market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-tumor Drug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-tumor Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-tumor Drug sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

