The discrete diodes are semiconductor components that allow the current to pass from one direction (with zero resistance) and not from another direction (offering almost infinite resistance).

One of the primary drivers for this market is the emergence of advanced and compact electronic devices. Consumer electronics devices have witnessed massive transformation over the last decade. The application developers and manufacturers are trying to bring in further transition by interconnecting household devices through a single unit, called smart homes, controlled by applications installed on smartphones. The growing demand for better electronics and rapid innovation has made manufacturers focus on offering better consumer products with improved functionalities. This advanced transformation requires manufacturers to continuously upgrade their products in terms of design, processing power, power consumption, and user-interface, to acquire higher market share. Moreover, advanced semiconductor devices, such as discrete diodes, including power diodes and Schottky diodes are essential as they are the core of any electronic circuit, thereby ensuring robust hardware for technology. This demand for better and innovative electronic devices is expected to propel growth in the global discrete diode market during the forecast period.

The global discrete diode market is highly fragmented with the presence of established international manufacturers. The market is competitive with players competing to gain large market shares. The global discrete diode market has growth potential because of the increase of applications in devices across sectors. The major competing factor among players is the ability to achieve cost-effective production.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The primary reason for the dominance of APAC is the high consolidation of international manufacturers in the region. The presence of numerous foundries and outsourced assembly and tests (OSATs) in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are contributing to the growth of the market in APAC. Also, the high quantity of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs is further expected to augment growth in the global discrete diode market in the coming years.

Discrete Diode market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

ROHM Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology

Diodes

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Power diode

Small signal diode

RF diode

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Communications

Computers

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

