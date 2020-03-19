APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM (ATS) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

“Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market”

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market:

Executive Summary

An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

This upcoming industry report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also considers the growth of the related education technology markets such as the corporate game-based learning, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecasted period. Additionally, to offer clients the scope to identify potential market prospects and expand in niche markets, this report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also covers geographies like North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.

In 2018, the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hirezon

PeopleAdmin

Greenhouse

ApplicantStack

Automatic Payroll Systems

Asure Software

Bullhorn

ClearCompany

CloudERP4

Kronos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On- premise

On-cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

12 and Higher Education

School

College Essentials

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

