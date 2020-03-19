APPLICATION PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT (APM) SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

“Application Performance Management (APM) Software Market”

Application Performance Management (APM) Software Market:

Executive Summary

Application performance management software is a combination of enterprise performance management (EPM) or corporate performance management (CPM. It helps an organization in its planning, budgeting, modelling, and forecasting activities through dashboard displays of enterprise performance data and real-time and predictive analytics. Application performance management software monitors and manages the organizational performance by analyzing key performance indicators such that individual and project performances can be improved in relation to organizational goals and strategies. This helps in increasing organizational profitability through effective strategizing and planning. Additionally, it gives an organization a competitive edge through forecasting, and internal and external insights.

The growing need to track and analyze organizational performance, especially with huge data generated due to rising digitization among companies, has been driving the need for application performance management software globally. The increasing amount of data generated and recorded by organizations can be analyzed to track and scrutinize performance at all levels of the enterprise. With growing competition, there is an immediate need to gain a competitive and strategic edge over competitors.

In 2018, the global Application Performance Management (APM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Application Performance Management (APM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Performance Management (APM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAS Institute

SAP

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Microsoft

JDA Software Group

Infor

Fair Isaac Corporation,

Webtrends

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise.

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

BSFI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Performance Management (APM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Performance Management (APM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Performance Management (APM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

