Arsenic removal refers to the equipment used to remove the arsenic from the water. It is necessary step to clean the drinking water, which can meet the state standards. Arsenic occurs naturally in groundwater, less commonly in surface waters. Arsenic is a known carcinogen, increasing the risk of cancer even at very low concentrations.

Currently, some companies in the world produce arsenic removal equipment, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The main market players are Lenntech, Severn Trent Service, Tonka Water, AdEdge Water Technologies, Layne, etc. n

A wide range of technologies has been developed for the removal of high concentrations of arsenic from water. The most common arsenic removal technologies use precipitative process, adsorptive process, ion exchange process and membrane process. It can be widely used in the water treatment industry. With the development of economy, the water treatment industries will need more arsenic removal equipment. So, arsenic removal industry has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for arsenic removal include aluminum oxide, oxide resin (such as hydrous iron oxide resin etc.), titanium oxide, ferric oxide, ferric hydroxide, zeolite molecular dieve, anion exchange membrane.

The global Arsenic Removal market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2018-2025.

Global Arsenic Removal Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 99 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Arsenic Removal industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Lenntech

Severn Trent Service

Tonka Water

AdEdge Water Technologies

Layne

RWL Water

Blue Water Technologies

Outotec

BioteQ Environmental Technologies

Everfilt

Harbauer

Hungerford Terry

Culligan

P2W

Kinetico Water Systems

HIDROFILT

Membrane Group

EconomyWater

Kent

Water Systems India

Matrix Eco Solution

Doctor Water

Zeolite

Yadong Bio Equipment

Beijing Zhongke

Tianyi Force

Jiangsu Yongguan

Beijing Ruda Shiji

Well Sun Group

Inike

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Precipitative Process

Adsorptive Process

Ion Exchange Process

Membrane Process

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Drinking Water Treatment

Industry Water Treatment

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

