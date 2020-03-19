Artificial Blood Vessel Market 2019-2024 Key Manufacturing Analysis – Maquet Cardiovascular, Terumo Group, Gore, B. Braun, Bard, Jotec GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Perouse Medical, Nicast, ShangHai CHEST and SuoKang

Artificial Blood Vessel is a substitute of vascular. It was developed successfully and begins clinical application in the 1950s. Artificial blood vessel requirements include stable physical and chemical properties; mesh suitable degree; have a certain strength and flexibility; easy to sew bypass surgery when making good; no bleeding or oozing blood when small blood vessels and can be turned on instantly stop; after Implantation of human tissue reactions were mild; human tissue can rapidly form the inner and outer membrane newborn; difficult thrombosis; and satisfactory long-term patency. Currently EPTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polyurethane are used in the manufacture of an artificial blood vessel which is widely used in aortic disease, peripheral vascular disease and hemodialysis.

Consider the global manufacture of Artificial Blood Vessel, Europe and the United States is the major producing regions, the main production companies are concentrated in this area, such as Maquet, Terumo, Gore, B. Braun, Bard, Jotec GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Perouse Medical and Nicast. The total production of artificial blood vessel 168450 units in US, whose occupies above 55.69% of total production in 2015. 117300 units were produced in Europe, accounting for more than 38.78% in 2015. 1730 units were produced by Chinese native manufacture in 2015. The main production areas and consumption areas are concentrated in the United States and European. US and Europe consumption is about 37.50% and 33.26%. The market is mature and stable. China’s consumer market share continues to expand. The United States is the world’s largest export country, China is still depends on import.

Artificial blood vessels, also known as vascular prostheses, the main material of artificial blood vessel include: EPTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane and so on. The main function of artificial blood vessels can replace the pumping blood. Now mainly used for replacement of aorta, the role of artificial blood vessels are connected the two ends of blood vessels, the blood circulation to recover.

The current artificial blood vessels are mostly polyester fibers or PTFE fibers woven into the corrugation of the tube has certain porosity. It implanted in the body which can form a layer of fake endometrial. Due to avoiding coagulation and thrombosis, it’s a better solution to the problem of preventing thrombosis. An organism that can be absorbed by the material emerging non-absorbable material and cross-woven, or on the large pore fabric coating absorbable material (e.g. collagen fibers) of the artificial blood vessel, it is easy to fake endometrial growth acceleration effect better.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Blood Vessel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Blood Vessel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

EPTFE

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyurethane

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Aortic Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Hemodialysis

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Maquet Cardiovascular, Terumo Group, Gore, B. Braun, Bard, Jotec GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Perouse Medical, Nicast, ShangHai CHEST and SuoKang.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Blood Vessel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Blood Vessel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Blood Vessel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Blood Vessel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Blood Vessel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

