Asia Pacific beverage containers market size accumulated around 34% of the overall industry share.

Metal containers, the second leading beverage container type in unit terms due to widespread use in the sizable soft drink and beer markets, will register minimal growth as a result of declining soft drink and beer production. However, good prospects are expected in fast-growing beverages such as energy drinks and eight-ounce soft drink cans. Demand for aluminum bottles will increase rapidly from a low base due to their upscale appearance, which provides a key element of product differentiation. Glass container demand will expand modestly, helped by the entrenched position of bottles in wine packaging and robust gains in markets such as RTD tea and other nonalcoholic RTD beverages, where glass premium image continues to be a marketing advantage. Demographic trends, particularly above-average growth in the 55 and overpopulation, an important wine cohort, will also aid glass container demand. Declining demand for paperboard containers will stem from continued supplantation of gable-top cartons by plastic bottles and aseptic cartons by pouches.

However, healthy growth for soymilk, which utilizes a significant amount of paperboard containers, will boost demand. Additionally, bag-in-box wine containers will see robust gains based on their convenience and ongoing efforts to improve their image.

Flourishing demand for alternatives to the carbonated drinks along with increasing consumer preferences for single serving containers is expected to drive beverage containers market growth over the forecast period. In addition, these containers also assist in minimizing post-production damage which is further expected to fuel the industry demand. However, the industry is likely to gain its potential due to the intense expansion of the energy and specialty drinks industry along with product innovations such as shaped and vented cans. In addition, inroads by cans in the craft beer market are estimated to support the beverage container market demand. A robust increase in demand for aluminum bottles can be subjected to the upscale appearance as well as product differentiation offered in the beer industry. Asia Pacific beverage containers market size accumulated around 34% of the overall industry share. The surge in the industry is due to the increasing demand for glass bottles from the beer industry in the region over the forecast period.

The global Beverage Containers market is valued at 54500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 69000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

Tetra Laval International

Stora Enso Oyj

Owens-Illinois

Crown Holdings

Mondi

Amcor Limited

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Milk

Fruit Beverages

Sports Beverages

Ready-To-Drink Tea

Enhanced Water

Beer

Wine

Distilled Spirit

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

