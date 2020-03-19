Asia-Pacific Vital Signs Monitoring Market 2025 Worldwide Analysis by Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic, GE Healthcare. Hill-Rom, A & D Medical, Contec Medical Systems CO. LTD, Masimo

APAC Vital Signs Monitoring Market Segmentation By Product Type (Blood Pressure Monitoring, Pulse Oximeter, Temperature Monitoring Device), By Portability (Standalone, Portable), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Pharmacy Stores, Online Websites, Others) Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of APAC) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, technological development, rising demand of non-contact thermometers, rising incidence of hypertension, rapidly changing lifestyle are fuel the growth of vital signs monitoring market.

Asia-Pacific Vital Signs Monitoring Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025.

Key Drivers: APAC Vital Signs Monitoring Market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview:

Chapter 2 Premium Insights

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis:

Chapter 4 Major Market Classification:

Chapter 5 Major Application Analysis:

Major Application Market Share

Major Down Stream Customers Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis:

Up Stream Industries Analysis

Manufacturing Analysis

Industry Chain Structure Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Manufacturers Analysis:

Company Introduction

Product Specification and Major Types Analysis

Production Market Performance

Chapter 8 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:

New Project SWOT Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Driving Factors:

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The Asia-Pacific vital signs monitoring market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Koninklijke Philips N.V dominated the vital signs monitoring market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Medtronic, GE Healthcare. Other players in this market include are Hill-Rom, A & D Medical, Contec Medical Systems CO. LTD, Masimo, among others.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.:

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Koninklijke Philips N.V. provides the innovative solution at lower cost. The company operates in personal health, diagnosis & treatment, connected care & health informatics, lighting and legacy items business segments. The connected care & health informatics includes the fetal monitoring systems and ultrasound systems such as Avalon CL, Avalon FM50, Avalon FM30, EPIQ 7, Affiniti 50 and others.

The company operates in more than 122 countries worldwide with more than 82 production sites. The company’s regional locations are Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, North America, and Western Europe. The subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V. are Saeco S.p.A., Magnavox, Dynalite, Videoland, Philips Records and among others.

MEDTRONIC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development and a Asia-Pacific healthcare solution company. The company operates in cardiac and vascular group (cardiac rhythm and heart failure, coronary and structural heart, aortic and peripheral vascular), minimally invasive therapies group (surgical solutions and patient monitoring & recovery), restorative therapies (spine, brain therapies, speciality therapies and pain therapies), and diabetes group (intensive insulin management, non- intensive diabetes therapies, Diabetes service and solutions).

The company operates in more than 155 countries worldwide with more than 260 locations in research and development, manufacturing and distribution, and education centers. The company’s regional locations are Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, North America, and Western Europe. Some of its subsidiaries include Medtronic Belgium S.A./N.V. Belgium), DantecElettronicaS.r.l. (Rome), Medtronic (Shanghai) Ltd. (China), Medtronic B.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic Xomed Limited (U.K) and many more.

In November 2014, Covidien Achieves CE Marking for the Nellcor PM100N for SpO2 patient monitoring System as this device helps in detecting the danger in respiratory events.

GE HEALTHCARE:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered Little Chalfont, United Kingdom. GE healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services. GE health care operates through three business segments health care systems, life sciences and healthcare digital. The healthcare systems segment offers a wide range of products for diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. Diagnostic imaging systems such as digital mammography, X-ray, computed tomography (CT), surgical and interventional imaging, magnetic resonance (MR) and molecular imaging technologies. Clinical systems comprises of ultrasound, bone densitometry, electrocardiography (ECG), patient monitoring, incubators, infant warmers, respiratory care, and anesthesia management. Life Sciences segment delivers products, services and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry and cellular technologies. Healthcare digital segment provides medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions.

GE healthcare has operating companies across Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America and, North America. Some of the subsidiaries include Dharmacon, Inc. (U.S.), GE Medical Systems Kretztechnik GMBH & CO OHG (Austria), Nihon Medi-Physics Co.,Ltd. (Japan), SerphyDose SARL (France), VersaMed Medical Systems, LLC (U.S.), Amersham (UK), Biacore International AB (Sweden), API Health care (U.S.), GE Healthcare Funding Ireland (Ireland).

