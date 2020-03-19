Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market To Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Surge in product development, increase in demand for assistive technologies for visually impaired, and rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness are the major drivers of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

The assistive technologies for visually impaired market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall demand scenario in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented into educational devices & software, mobility devices, low vision devices, and others. The educational devices & software segment has been classified into Braille duplicators and writers, Braille computers, mathematical & science devices, reading machines, and others. The mobility devices segment has been bifurcated into canes and others. The low vision devices segment has been categorized into smart glasses, VTS link, magnifying lenses, and others. The market segments have been analyzed based on available product categories in assistive technologies for visually impaired market, cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. Based on end-user, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been divided into blind schools, enterprises & social organizations, personal use, federation & hospital, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include VFO, Amedia Corporation, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Cambium Learning, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, and LVI Low Vision International.

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented as given below:

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market, by Product Educational Devices & Software Braille Duplicators and Writers Braille Computers Mathematical & Science Devices Reading Machines Others Mobility Devices Canes Others Low Vision Devices Smart Glasses VTS Link Magnifying Lenses Others Others

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market, by End-user Blind Schools Enterprises & Social Organizations Personal Use Federation & Hospital Others

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



