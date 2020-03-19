Audio IC is a chip widely used as an audio processor, audio amplifiers, MEMS microphone, and subsystems. It is widely used in the Portable Audio, Computer Audio, Computer Audio, Automotive Audio, etc.

Audio IC are high-precision products, this industry needs a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by semiconductor manufacturers competitive landscape.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries, the Audio IC industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States.

Currently, the global major manufacturers are Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, TI, etc. The Audio IC product is monopolized by American manufacturers.

With the development of the 3C product in a recent year, the downstream demand is in a stable growth situation. The next growth point may be the wearable device, Apple and Google may stimulate the upstream audio IC manufacturer to integrate the audio technology. It may lead to mergers and acquisitions between the audio IC manufacturers.

Audio IC used in the car also may be a growth point of the IC industry. Automotive electronics grows quickly in recent years. The demand for intelligent Car is a trend.

The global Audio IC market is valued at 5640 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.

Audio IC market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Cirrus Logic

Qualcomm

Yamaha

Realtek

TI

ADI

On Semi

Maxim

NXP

Dialog

AKM

ESS Technology

Conexant

Fortemedia

ROHM

Knowles

AAC

InvenSense

Goertek

STM

BSE

Hosiden

Bosch

NeoMEMS

MEMSensing

TDK-EPC

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Audio Processor

Audio Amplifiers

MEMS Microphone

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Smartphones

Computer

Automotive

Other

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

