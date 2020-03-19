Automatic Transmission (AT) Market is Thriving Worldwide with Topmost Key Vendors like – AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai

Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025:This report tracks the major market events including product launches, development trends, mergers & acquisitions and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analysing the key markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Automatic Transmission (AT) market.

Automatic Transmission (AT) is an automobile part which can change the automobiles speed and torque by hydraulic transmission and gear combination; it includes hydraulic torque converter, planetary gear and hydraulic control system.

So far, the automatic transmission (AT) technology is relatively close, the core technology is mastered by some big vehicle company, the price occupies about 10% of the whole vehicle, the imported automatic transmission (AT)s price is higher than Chinas price.

The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countries oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%.

The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014.

Top Companies in the Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market: AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford, HONDA, Toyota, FIAT, SHANXI Fast, GEELY, Shengrui and others.

US and China is the two highest consumption countries in automatic transmission (AT) market, the US can meet its demand, but China cant meet its demand, its automatic transmission (AT) depends on the import and the automatic transmission (AT) produced in China are mainly produced by the joint venture enterprise, China’s domestic enterprises only occupy about 10% market share. In the future, the proportion of installing automatic transmission (AT) will increase, the China’s domestic enterprises market share may increase.

Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily.

Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market on the basis of Type are:

4 HP

5 HP

6 HP

7 HP

8 HP

9 HP

10 HP

On the basis of Application , the Global Automatic Transmission (AT) market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Analysis For Gate Driver Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Influence of the Automatic Transmission (AT) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automatic Transmission (AT) market.

-Automatic Transmission (AT) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automatic Transmission (AT) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automatic Transmission (AT) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Automatic Transmission (AT) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automatic Transmission (AT) market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Automatic Transmission (AT) Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

