Automotive Electronics Control Unit market will reach US$ 58.3 Billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

The automotive electronic control unit refers to a control device that is composed of integrated circuits and is used to implement a series of functions such as analyzing and processing data. Widely used in the car, and the integration is getting higher and higher. The automotive electronic control unit is mainly composed of input circuits, A/D (analog/digital) converters, microcomputers, and output circuits.

The high demand for automotive electronic control units is due to the growth in awareness of fuel efficiency and emission control among the manufacturers. An automotive electronic control unit is embedded systems that controls electrical subsystems in a vehicle. The various types of electronic control unit include Engine Control Module (ECM), Powertrain Control Module (PCM), Transmission Control Module (TCM), Brake Control Module (BCM), Body Control Module (BCM) and Suspension Control Module (SCM). These components transmit the vehicle performance to the electronic control unit. The driving factor for the growth of the electronic control unit market is low emission and higher fuel efficiency, increasing sales of new vehicles, strict government regulations on reducing vehicle emission, technological advancements and emerging economies. However, the high cost of the electronic control unit system acts as a barrier for the growth of automotive electronic control unit market.

Automotive Electronic control Unit Market: Regional Analysis– Asia-Pacific market is dominating the market of automotive electronic control unit market due to growth in strict regulation on vehicle emission, rising disposable income and growing new vehicle registration. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in APAC region such as China, Japan, and Indonesia are driving the market for automotive electronic control units. The market in the developing countries is largely driven by economic growth and ongoing industrialization, which helps in the production of motor vehicles and other manufacturing output. North America is referred to as the second-largest automotive electronic control units market due to factors such as large customer base and high disposable income of end-users have fuelled the demand for vehicles in the country.

The global Automotive Electronics Control Unit market is valued at 37000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 58300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

