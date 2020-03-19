Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds.

Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market until 2021.

The die casting market is majorly concentrated due to the presence of international players. Local players find it difficult to compete against transnational vendors in terms of services, quality, features, and functionalities. The introduction of products with innovative technologies and features will strengthen the competitive environment of the market. They are also adopting the trend for automation of the casting process.

The growth in the automotive industry in APAC is driving the market for die casting. The lightweight automobile production is extensively carried out in APAC, especially in China, Japan, and India. The automotive manufacturers in the region are benefited by the emergence of automation technology in casting because it has enhanced the productivity level significantly.

Global Die Casting Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 95 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Die Casting industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Die Casting research report

Die Casting market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Alcoa

Dynacast

Precision Castparts

Alcast Technologies

Arconic

Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)

Cast-Rite

Consolidated Metco

Diecasting Solutions

Endurance Technologies

Georg Fischer

Gibbs Die Casting

GIS

Global Autotech

Gnutti Carlo

Hitachi Metals

JPM Group

Kurt Die Casting

Lakeshore Die Cast

Leggett & Platt

Linamar

Martinrea Honsel

MCL (MINDA)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Montupet

Nemak

Newcast Die Casting

Pace Industries

QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY

Rane Holdings

Rockman Industries

Ryobi Die Casting

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sandhar Technologies

Shiloh Industries

Sundaram Clayton

Texas Die Casting

Trident Components

TRIMET Aluminium

UCAL Fuel System

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Low-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-solid die casting

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Automotive sector

Industrial machinery sector

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Die Casting Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580