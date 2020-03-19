Automotive Smart Antenna Market Innovation In 2019 By: TE Connectivity, Continental, Carnegie Technologies, DENSO, HELLA, HARMAN International,

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market is set to witness growth due to the application and adoption of cellular uses in vehicles for ease-of-use, convenience and safety. This growth trend is expected to raise the market value from USD 2.40 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Laird announced the establishment of a new design center in Bucharest, Romania. This expansion is aimed at the company’s expanding product portfolio and global market share.

In August 2017, TE Connectivity announced the completion of its acquisition of Hirschmann Car Communication, with this acquisition helping TE Connectivity in growth and expansion of the company and product portfolio.

Furthermore, the study assessed major market elements, covering the cost, capacity utilization rate, growth rate, capacity, production, gross, usage, revenue, export, supply, price, market share, gross margin, import, and demand. In addition, the study offers a thorough segmentation of the global Automotive Smart Antenna Management Market on the basis of geography, technology, end-users, applications, and region.

Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive smart antenna market are

Laird,

TE Connectivity,

Continental AG,

Carnegie Technologies,

KATHREIN SE,

Ficosa Internacional SA,

DENSO CORPORATION,

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA,

Yokowo co. ltd.,

HARADA INDUSTRY CO. LTD.,

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG,

HARMAN International,

MD ELEKTRONIK,

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG,

Calearo Antenne SPA,

LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.,

INPAQ Technology Co. Ltd.,

PulseLarsen Electronics.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive smart antenna market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive smart antenna market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increased adoption of cellular uses due to their convenience and safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Increased sales of premium vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Difficulties faced in the development of stable and dependable structure of the vehicle required for the implementation of smart antenna is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of required infrastructure for communication of smart antennas in the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Frequency

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

By Component

Transceivers

ECU

Others

Connectors

Wiring Harness

Digital Bus

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South Africa

