Automotive Telematics Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Telematics Market (by technology type (embedded telematics, integrated, and tethered), vehicle type (passenger cars, and commercial vehicles), services (infotainment and navigation, safety and security), sales channel (OEMs, and aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Telematics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Telematics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Telematics growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Telematics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Telematics on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global automotive telematics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive telematics is a method of monitoring a vehicle. In the telematics system, an onboard device provides informatics and telecommunications assistance to the driver. The telematics system has a GPS system with an onboard diagnostic system that helps to map and record the exact location of the car and how fast it’s traveling. The telematics system has two-way communication feature between a vehicle and a central management system that sends, receives and stores the information but generally does not include entertainment features. The automotive telematics system offers several features including Turn-by-turn navigation, remote access, control of vehicle speed, vehicle location by GPS. The automotive telematics system also provides emergency call, notification of vehicle collision, vehicle diagnostics, and maintenance notifications facilities.

The adoption of telematics system by car rental service providers and cab service providers has driven the growth of the automotive telematics system market. The automotive telematics plays a crucial role in the self-driving car by providing accurate and efficient data management. The automotive telematics is able to provide constant transmission of large amounts of data. In addition, the car manufacturers are adopting telematics system in their new models owing to growing consumer preference for advanced safety and security features. Telematics system offers various benefits such as remote access to vehicle operation information, automated emergency calling, family notification in case of vehicle collision and vehicle diagnostic and maintenance notification. Moreover, the use of telematics in usage-based insurance is boosting the growth of the automotive telematics market. The various Auto Insurers are offering usage-based insurance that also known as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) insurance or pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) insurance. The automotive telematics is the precise application for determining more accurate insurance premium depending upon when, where and how people drive. Usage-Based Insurance helps both the insurance companies and the consumer. Usage-Based Insurance allows premium depending upon the safe driving ability so the consumers have the facility to lower their premium by actually driving safely. Furthermore, the government regulations on the vehicle and the passenger’s safety lead to the high adoption of telematics system devices in the vehicles.

The on-going developments in autonomous transportation are anticipated to escalate the growth of the automotive telematics market worldwide. The growing demand for improved in vehicles experience and ongoing technological advancements are likely to escalate the growth of the automotive telematics market. However, less adoption of telematics system across the developing region is hampering the growth of the automotive telematics market. Moreover, increasing consumer inclination toward autonomous cars, growing adoption of Data-Driven Services in the vehicles and introduction of 5G technology are projected to create various growth opportunities in the automotive telematics market.

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share in the automotive telematics market owing to the high adoption of innovative technology, strict government regulation for the vehicle and passengers safety. Till now, the U.S has the high telematics penetration by the country and the rate of adoption is increasing at a decent rate owing to its potential to increase road safety, improve driving behavior, align insurance premiums with actual need via usage-based insurance (UBI).In addition, Europe is the fastest growing region in the automotive telematics market. The growing adoption of telematics and the presence of various telematics vendors are driving the growth of the automotive telematics market in the Europe region.

Market Segmentation by Technology Type, Vehicle Type, Services, And Sales Channel

The report on global automotive telematics market covers segments such as technology type, vehicle type, services, and sales channel. On the basis of technology type, the global automotive telematics market is categorized into embedded telematics, integrated, and tethered. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive telematics market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of services, the global automotive telematics market is categorized into infotainment and navigation, safety and security, fleet management, and diagnostics. On the basis of the sales channel, the global automotive telematics market is categorized into OEMs and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive telematics market such as Airbiquity Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, HARMAN International, Intel Corporation, Trimble Inc., MiX Telematics, AT&T Inc, Autotrac, and Teletrac Inc.

