BAE systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon Company

A weapon that emits focused energy and can transfer that energy to damage a target is termed as directed energy weapons (DEW). The directed energy weapons market is known to generate extremely powerful beams. They mainly use single optical system in order to track a target or simply focus it on the target. Lasers are considered to be most matured type of DEW weapon. Moreover, these beams can be easily re-directed by mirrors to damage the targets that are not visible from source.

The growing need of laser, especially in navy, regulations and legal impacts of DEWs, have resulted in the growth of the directed energy weapons market. Moreover, need for precision have also added to the popularity of the market. However, arms transfer policy and insufficient funding has restricted the market growth to a greater extent. On the other hand, rise in defense spending by many countries as well as technological advancements are anticipated to offer greater opportunities for key market players.

The directed energy weapons market can be segmented based on application, technology, high energy laser system, product, end-user and geography. The application covered in the market research report consists of homeland security and defense. Based on technology the directed energy weapons market includes high energy laser, high power microwave and particle beam. Besides this, the high energy laser systems discussed during the study are chemical laser, fiber laser, free electron laser and solid -state laser. Products discussed in the market research report consists of lethal and non-lethal. Moreover, the key end-users of the market are gun-shot, ship-based, land -vehicles and airborne. Regions likely to experience tremendous growth include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Prominent market players are acquiring new companies or local market players to maintain their competitive edge. Other business strategies favored by the companies include constant upgradation, joint ventures and collaborations. Prominent market players active in the DEW market are BAE systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing and Raytheon Company

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS