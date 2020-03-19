Beta Glucan Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Beta Glucan Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Beta Glucan Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Beta Glucan is a significant functional ingredient that has various medical advantages. Its part in controlling hyperlipedemia and hyperglycemia is unprecedented.. The general purpose of beta glucan is to enhance and improve the human immune system. Currently, people are getting more aware and conscious about health food intake and boost their immune system, while performing these activities the demand of Beta-Glucan has increased globally.

Developing interest for nutraceutical and functional product is found in the most recent decade. This happened because of quick way of life and idea of curing illness through food. Individuals everywhere throughout the world have a mission for new choices and idea of functional ingredients fulfill their dietary needs as these positively affect metabolic parameters and eventually supportive in diseases, for example, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The global Beta Glucan market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Lesaffre

DSM

Bio Springer

Lallemand

Associated British Foods

Biothera

Tate and Lyle

Garuda International

Alltech

Ceapro

Segment by Type

Soluble Beta-glucan

Insoluble Beta-glucan

Segment by Application

Beverages

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery and Processed Food

Others

